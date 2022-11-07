Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown in Colorado Springs.

There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

