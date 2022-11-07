Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp.

KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city. As of 3:15 p.m., police were still in the area with crime tape up. It isn’t clear if the death is considered suspicious or not.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the death. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on police activity near a busy Colorado Springs roadway.

