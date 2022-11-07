2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two stores were held up in Colorado Springs Sunday night, with the robber threatening employees both times.

The robberies happened in rapid succession, with the first reported a minute before 9 p.m. and the other just 28 minutes later.

Police say they were first called to a business at Commerce Center Drive and Woodmen on reports of a suspect who forcibly stole merchandise while claiming to have a weapon. She then jumped in a car and fled before officers pulled up.

A short time later, police responded to a similar robbery on Dublin Boulevard near North Academy. Officers were told the suspect helped herself to several items while threatening to hurt the clerk. She was last seen getting into a car with other passengers inside.

There were no reports of injuries at either location.

Police say the robberies are believed to be connected. They didn’t confirm whether it was the same suspect but did say both times the robber was a woman. A suspect description was not released, and police did not name the stores involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

