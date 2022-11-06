While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!
Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:
- 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000
- 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC EDGEWATER $1,000,000
- KING SOOPERS #20 WHEAT RIDGE $150,000
- 71984 KUM & GO # 922 RIFLE 12 Powerball $150,000
- 200964 LOAF N JUG #25 PUEBLO $150,000
- 31973 7-ELEVEN #13206B ENGLEWOOD $50,000
- 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $50,000
- 139426 LOAF N JUG #750813 FORT COLLINS $50,000
Altogether, that’s $2.6 million won in Colorado!
With no winners Saturday night, the jackpot jumped to $1.9 billion. The next drawing is Monday night. And whether you win or lose, Colorado Lottery spokesperson Megan Dougherty says all the money spent on the lotto goes to a good cause.
“The majority of our money goes to the outdoors, trails, recreation, conservation,” she told 11 News. “So for this drawing alone it’s gonna be upwards of 10 million or more that will go to outdoor equity, outdoor fun.”
