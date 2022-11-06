While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!

Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:

139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000

139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC EDGEWATER $1,000,000

KING SOOPERS #20 WHEAT RIDGE $150,000

71984 KUM & GO # 922 RIFLE 12 Powerball $150,000

200964 LOAF N JUG #25 PUEBLO $150,000

31973 7-ELEVEN #13206B ENGLEWOOD $50,000

139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $50,000

139426 LOAF N JUG #750813 FORT COLLINS $50,000

Altogether, that’s $2.6 million won in Colorado!

With no winners Saturday night, the jackpot jumped to $1.9 billion. The next drawing is Monday night. And whether you win or lose, Colorado Lottery spokesperson Megan Dougherty says all the money spent on the lotto goes to a good cause.

“The majority of our money goes to the outdoors, trails, recreation, conservation,” she told 11 News. “So for this drawing alone it’s gonna be upwards of 10 million or more that will go to outdoor equity, outdoor fun.”

