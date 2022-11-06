While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!

Colorado Lottery logo
Colorado Lottery logo(Colorado Lottery)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - While there were no jackpot winners Saturday night, eight Coloradans still won big!

Colorado Lottery says eight tickets worth between $50,000 and $1 million were sold in the Centennial State! It released a list Sunday:

  • 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $1,000,000
  • 139705 PLAYERS CAFE CO LLC EDGEWATER $1,000,000
  • KING SOOPERS #20 WHEAT RIDGE $150,000
  • 71984 KUM & GO # 922 RIFLE 12 Powerball $150,000
  • 200964 LOAF N JUG #25 PUEBLO $150,000
  • 31973 7-ELEVEN #13206B ENGLEWOOD $50,000
  • 139223 WINNERS CORNER CO PUEBLO $50,000
  • 139426 LOAF N JUG #750813 FORT COLLINS $50,000

Altogether, that’s $2.6 million won in Colorado!

With no winners Saturday night, the jackpot jumped to $1.9 billion. The next drawing is Monday night. And whether you win or lose, Colorado Lottery spokesperson Megan Dougherty says all the money spent on the lotto goes to a good cause.

“The majority of our money goes to the outdoors, trails, recreation, conservation,” she told 11 News. “So for this drawing alone it’s gonna be upwards of 10 million or more that will go to outdoor equity, outdoor fun.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News at least person has been detained. Two people are in...
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Kroger
Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertsons merger
Powerball
Did you know you can buy lotto tickets online in Colorado?

Latest News

Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers
Powerball jackpot approaches $2 billion as no ticket matches all winning numbers Saturday night
Kroger
Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertsons merger
Not as windy
Cooler Sunday