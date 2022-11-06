Pueblo police investigating car crash as homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a car was found crashed against a tree near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting and found the wreck after getting to the scene.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a white sedan that had crashed into a tree on the west end of the block. As they approached the vehicle, they contacted a female passenger. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Officers also located a male driver who was found to be deceased upon officer arrival,” police said in a news release.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide but did not investigate further. It is the second homicide of the weekend, coming just over 24 hours after a shooting on the city’s east side that left one dead.

“Based on initial information, this does appear to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” the news release stated.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.