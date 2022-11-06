Powerball jackpot approaches $2 billion as no ticket matches all winning numbers Saturday night

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KKTV) - Your dreams of becoming a billionaire are still alive!

For the 40th time since August, no one in the country won the latest Powerball drawing. That means come Monday night, everyone holding a ticket for the Powerball drawing is playing for a chance to win $1.9 billion!

It’s the biggest jackpot in history -- so massive, even the cash value is nearly $1 billion. ($929,100,000 to be exact.)

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers, made up of five white balls and one red Powerball. Saturday’s numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20.

While there have been no jackpot winners in months, a handful of Coloradans have enjoyed some success off of recent drawings. Colorado Lottery reported last week that tickets worth $50,000 were purchased in both Colorado Springs and Denver, while down in Pueblo, a lucky citizen won $1 million!

Now let’s see if any Coloradan can overcome to 1 in 292.2 million odds Monday night to become a billionaire!

