Driver in stolen truck hits 2 Springs police cruisers

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Keep your eyes peeled for a silver Dodge Ram with Colorado license plate 626PIR!

Springs police say that vehicle rammed two cruisers after officers cornered it Saturday night.

Officers spotted the pickup just before 10 p.m. near the corner of North Academy and Bijou. Three people were inside.

“Officers attempted a non-contact block while the truck was parked and one passenger fled on foot,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The driver put the pickup in reverse and first backed it into one police car, then put it in drive and aimed for another.

“The truck then drove forward directly into another officer’s marked vehicle and pushed the police vehicle approximately 15 feet,” the blotter read.

The pickup then sped off, leaving behind the passenger who had jumped out. Officers were able to detain him and say he was taken into custody on unrelated warrants. He has been identified as 28-year-old Thomas Thomas.

Anyone with information on the pickup and/or the two remaining suspects is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

