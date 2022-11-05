Two people shot at Colorado Springs hotel

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News at least person has been detained. Two people are in...
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News at least person has been detained. Two people are in serious to life threatening conditions. One is a man and the other a woman.(Vernon Jewell, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight at a hotel in Southern Colorado.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Super 8 Hotel near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police told 11 News at least one person was detained in connection to this shooting. Police did not release if the suspect and victims knew each other, or any details about what led up to the shooting.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

