One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident with no further threat to the community at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

