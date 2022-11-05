One dead after reported shooting in Pueblo

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead late Friday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. When they arrived on scene, officers located a dead man.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident with no further threat to the community at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
West 6th Avenue in Denver was closed Friday morning in response to a crash police say involved...
About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
Anthony Obley
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
Emergency workers responded to a crash in northeast Colorado Springs.
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News at least person has been detained. Two people are in...
Two people shot at Colorado Springs hotel
RSV cases are rapidly growing among children.
Children’s Hospital Colorado holding clinical trials for RSV in children
11/4/22
WATCH: Children’s Hospital Colorado holding clinical trials for RSV in children
Deputies looking for missing man.
Missing man found safe