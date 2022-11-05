Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertson’s merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two of the largest grocery chains in Colorado have stopped the process of merging together, for now.

Kroger, who owns Kings Soopers announced in October that it would purchase Albertsons, who owns Safeway with a $20 billion bid, or $34.10 per share. Now, the mergers has been halted after King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson placed a temporary restraining order on the sale which was scheduled to happen on Monday.

The ruling was handed down after an hour-long hearing earlier this week. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed an anti-trust lawsuit to stop the merger which brought the case to court.

In a statement, Albertsons told the Seattle Times it “intends to seek to overturn the restraint as quickly as possible because the temporary order was based on the incorrect assertion that payment of the Special Dividend would impair its ability to compete while its proposed merger” with Kroger “is under antitrust review.”

