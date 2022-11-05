Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
Friday Night Endzone: week 11
FFC EAGLECREST
By
Jessica Mendoza
,
Lauren Kirkley
and
Alexa Belcastro
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM MDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
FFC EAGLECREST
MESA RIDGE VS MONARCH
KKTV NEWS AT 10 (RECURRING)
SOUTH VS COUNTY
COUNTY VS EAST
DISCOVERY CANYON VS SAND CREEK
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Latest News
Grand Junction Rockies become the Jackalopes
Reports: Denver Broncos trade standout defensive player to Dolphins
Air Force baseball remembers teammate who passed away
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Ryan Cole