Deputies looking for missing man.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

30-year-old Ethan Miller was last seen Wednesday around four p.m. in the 6900 block of Burroback Avenue in Security. That’s near the intersection of Fountaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road.

Deputies say he has a developmental delay.

Miller reportedly frequently rides public transit buses and receives rides from acquaintances.

If you see him call 719-390-5555.

