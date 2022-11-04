Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in her new Savage X Fenty fashion show

Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.(76th Venice International Film Festival, The Hollywood Fix / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, and it’s sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

Depp claims he was blacklisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He’s already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.

After news of Depp’s involvement emerged, fans began calling for Rihanna to remove his appearance.

On Twitter, users expressed their disapproval using #ditchdepp, and some threatened to boycott the label.

Other social media commenters questioned whether Depp would even make the final cut.

Representatives for Rihanna and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she said she’s a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. She countersued him.

Both were found liable for defamation, but the jury awarded significantly larger damages to Depp, who denies abusing Heard.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Anthony Obley
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
Van through fence in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest Resident was born Oct. 19, and has been stealing hearts ever...
Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world...
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!