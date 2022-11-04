Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station

(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year.

Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.

Patton was arrested in Pueblo Thursday morning on charges of Tampering with a Voting Machine and Cyber Crimes.

Police said they worked with the Secretary of State, the District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who analyzed the voting machine.

According to police, no information has been found to be breached at this time and voting safeguards put into place were successful. Their investigation is still ongoing.

