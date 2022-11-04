Police investigating stabbing at park near downtown

Police are investigating a stabbing at Dorchester Park downtown.
Police are investigating a stabbing at Dorchester Park downtown.(Ryan Moore, KKTV)
By Lindsey Boetsch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. Our crew on scene says before 8 p.m. Thursday, an ambulance left the scene with lights on.

Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

