Police investigating stabbing at park near downtown
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. Our crew on scene says before 8 p.m. Thursday, an ambulance left the scene with lights on.
Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25.
