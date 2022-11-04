No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner.

Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a ticket from a King Soopers in Colorado Springs worth $50,000 and another purchased a $50,000 winner from a 7-Eleven in Denver!

Click here to check the winning numbers.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Van through fence in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Joshua Staton
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
Law enforcement activity at Air Academy High School 11/3/22.
Graffiti of alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School
11/3/22
WATCH: Man suspected of trying to lure children through the internet in Colorado Springs
11/3/22
WATCH: Alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School