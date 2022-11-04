No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner.

Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a ticket from a King Soopers in Colorado Springs worth $50,000 and another purchased a $50,000 winner from a 7-Eleven in Denver!

Click here to check the winning numbers.

