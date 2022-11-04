Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies, missing son presumed dead

Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going missing in October. (Source: WTOC)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia family has suffered several tragic losses just in the last month.

WRDW reports Henry Moss Jr. lost his father this week in a hit-and-run crash near Highway 23.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies said they found 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr. dead early Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the Chatham County Police Department said investigators believed Moss Jr.’s 20-month-old son, Quinton, is dead after he went missing in October.

Authorities said they have launched an extensive search operation for the boy’s remains in a landfill, where they believe his body ended up after being placed in a dumpster.

According to officials, Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, remains a suspect in the boy’s death while the investigation remains ongoing.

Between these incidents, the Moss family reported that Moss Jr.’s mother died last week.

“To say that my family has been through it in the past month would be an understatement,” Kaylyn Clifton, a relative, wrote on social media.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

