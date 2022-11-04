Grand Junction Rockies become the Jackalopes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Grand Junction’s professional baseball team has a new mascot!

The Grand Junction “Jackalopes” were introduced to the public on Friday, formerly the Grand Junction Rockies.

“We had over 1,000 great submissions from the community.” Jackalopes President Mick Ritter said. “Jackalopes stood out as an amusing and unique name in professional baseball. I think we can have a lot of fun with it.”

Future Legends LLC bought the team on Oct. 1, according to a news release from the organization.

A jackalope is a mythical creature, seen as a cross between a rabbit and an antelope.

The Jackalopes are currently part of the Pioneer Baseball League, and were formally affiliated with the MiLB and the Rockies.

