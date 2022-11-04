Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The bar is located near the intersection of Highway 85 and Fountain Blvd.

11 News spoke with one witness, Jimmy Lopez who says the incident was scary for patrons who didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

“Everyone took it as a threat. Everyone was sheltering. People were scared. People were trying to hide.”

He says violent crime is rare in this part of Fountain.

“For this part of town, we are not used to that. We were on high alert I guess you would say.”

Apparently, the ordeal continued into the early morning hours.

“It happened around 12:30ish and we were there until about 4:30. I got a ride from the bar owner because my car was blocked by police vehicles and I couldn’t leave.”

