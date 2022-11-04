Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.

The bar is located near the intersection of Highway 85 and Fountain Blvd.

11 News spoke with one witness, Jimmy Lopez who says the incident was scary for patrons who didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

“Everyone took it as a threat. Everyone was sheltering. People were scared. People were trying to hide.”

He says violent crime is rare in this part of Fountain.

“For this part of town, we are not used to that. We were on high alert I guess you would say.”

Apparently, the ordeal continued into the early morning hours.

“It happened around 12:30ish and we were there until about 4:30. I got a ride from the bar owner because my car was blocked by police vehicles and I couldn’t leave.”

