Did you know you can buy lotto tickets online in Colorado?

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion, a lot of people are focused on the lottery!

Someone won $1 million in Colorado on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from Winners Corner in Pueblo, but they may not have actually been there in person to buy the ticket. Winners Corner is one of several brick and mortar locations across Colorado that also sell lottery tickets online. A spokesperson for Colorado lottery explained, there’s a good chance someone may have purchased that winning ticket online from another part of the state!

If you’re leery about making online purchases, as you should be, click here for more information about purchasing Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online straight from the Colorado Lottery.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Anthony Obley
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
Emergency workers responded to a crash in northeast Colorado Springs.
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

Latest News

11.4.22
Warmer Saturday
West 6th Avenue in Denver was closed Friday morning in response to a crash police say involved...
About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
Grand Junction's professional baseball team.
Grand Junction Rockies become the Jackalopes
KKTV
WATCH: Fraud Friday Cryptocurrency Scam