Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city.

According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extricate that victim. They were sent to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Lanes are closed in the area. Authorities say to expect traffic delays while the crash is cleaned up.

