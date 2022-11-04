Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Emergency workers responded to a crash in northeast Colorado Springs.
Emergency workers responded to a crash in northeast Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city.

According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extricate that victim. They were sent to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Lanes are closed in the area. Authorities say to expect traffic delays while the crash is cleaned up.

