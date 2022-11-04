Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night.

Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a woman dead with “obvious trauma and external injuries.”

This investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

11 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Anthony Obley
Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
Van through fence in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

Latest News

Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station
11.4.22
Chilly Friday
Police are investigating a stabbing at Dorchester Park downtown.
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs