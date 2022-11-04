Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night.

Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a woman dead with “obvious trauma and external injuries.”

This investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

11 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.