Children’s Hospital Colorado holding clinical trials for RSV in children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News reached out to Children’s Hosptial Colorado Friday asking about RSV cases and any possible trials, and they said the hospital is in the process of launching two trials that families still can sign up for.

Doctors say, cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV, are spiking in children across the United States months before cases normally peak.

“The whole peak has moved a couple of months,” said Dr. Eric Simoes. He is heading up the trials through Children’s Hospital Colorado.

One of the trial enrollment pages says the it could bring doctors closer to finding a new medicine for RSV. Simoes says, 85% of children hospitalized for RSV are otherwise healthy kids who were carried to term as babies.

He says, in the trials, several groups of children and infants will be given antibody shots. Half will receive the antibodies, while the other half will receive a placebo.

The goal is not to prevent RSV infection altogether, but to prevent the infection from getting serious enough to warrant a hospital stay.

Simoes adds, more children are being sent to intensive care units this RSV season with the illness than in previous years. He also says the virus, which typically causes serious concerns in children under two years old, is now causing serious concerns in children as old as three to five. He says, and other doctors agree, that the unusual RSV spike could be a result of COVID-19 precautions lifting.

“Last year, we had [RSV] in the summer, which is very unusual. That was because the previous year, everyone was wearing masks, and masks basically prevent the transmission of RSV,” Simoes said.

The clinical trial groups will include healthy kids, as well as those with medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and others. The trials will last 12 to 17 months and doctors are still looking for families willing to partake. It appears some participants will be paid, given that this enrollment page says there is compensation of “450.” Simoes says participating families will have to go to Denver for doctor appointments.

Click here for information on trial one. Click here for information on trial two.

