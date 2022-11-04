About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Police said about 100 motorists were involved in a severe crash that closed off a portion of West 6th Avenue in Denver Friday morning.

West 6th Avenue was closed between North Kalamath Street and North Federal Boulevard in both directions due to the crash.

Denver police said vehicles that were inoperable or whose drivers were transported to the hospital are being towed to Empower Field, and officials were working to clear a path for other involved drivers to leave.

Last time this article was updated, the road was still closed. Police said the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ROAD CLOSED: EB and WB W. 6th Ave at N. Kalamath St. to N. Federal Blvd closed due to severe crashes. Expect delays in the area: alternate routes advised. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/1fAI3dJw2N — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.