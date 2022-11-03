Used car prices hitting unaffordable highs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re on the hunt for a new car, experts warn that you may want to hold off for now.

The cost of a new set of wheels might not be an affordable option, and the used car market offers little relief.

“We’re seeing this nationwide, of course, that there is just a real shift in affordability we’re watching happen, because car prices, especially in the used side, have gone up so much, but people’s income hasn’t gone up at the same levels,” explained Karl Brauer, executive analyst at ISeeCars.com, a website that allows users to compare cars for sale.

According to Brauer, between August 2019 and August 2022 used car affordability in Colorado Springs dropped 23.9%.

The city’s most expensive used cars include SUVs like the Subaru Forester, Subaru Outback, Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, and the Honda CR-V.

The reason behind the price hike can be traced back to global supply chain issues, effects of the pandemic, and changes in consumer behavior.

“New cars haven’t been able to be produced at the level that people want to buy them. So, people who would have bought new keep looking in the used market and that’s driven up used car prices. That won’t last forever,” said Brauer.

