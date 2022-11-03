South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Van through fence in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills
Crash involving motorcyclist 11/1/22.
Woman suspected of 2 hit-and-run crashes in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race
El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms
WATCH- El Paso County sees more early voting for midterms