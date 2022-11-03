Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids.

According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.

“Two separate accounts depicting minor females were contacted by an account owned and operated by 39-year-old Joshua Staton,” police wrote in their online blotter. “Staton was attempting to meet the perceived minors for sexual purposes and to provide them with methamphetamine. Staton later showed up to a public place for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with a minor and was taken into custody by CSPD detectives along with CSPD K-9.”

About a week later, police were able to obtain a search warrant and found meth in a vehicle that Staton used. Staton is charged with two counts of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit them, according to online court records.

If you suspect child sex crimes or abuse, you can call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-Kids.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.