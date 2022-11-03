Major bust in Pueblo leads to seizure of drugs and more than $100,000 worth of stolen items

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man in connection with multiple crimes on Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation was launched leading them to a property in the 2400 block of Tucci Ln. The neighborhood is just west of Lake Minnequa. While executing a search warrant on the property, police say they seized the following items:

-12 guns

- More than 63 grams of fentanyl

-More than $10,000 in cash

-More than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from area retail stores

-More than 17 pounds of marijuana

Anthony Obley, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. Police say merchandise was stolen from more than 10 stores and they were able to return more than 75 percent of the items taken.

