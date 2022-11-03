Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs.

Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.

“School Officials, D49 Security Personnel, CSPD SROs, and Patrol began actively investigating the threat,” police wrote online. “Officers contacted the involved parties and at this time there is not believed to be any credible threat to the school. The incident created significant disruption to the operation of the school and the learning of the students.”

Police added in their online blotter that there is no credible threat to the safety of the students or school.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.