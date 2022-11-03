GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
By KTVT staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month.

A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder.

Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery unit.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains content that some may find disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING. Source: KTVT/METHODIST DALLAS MEDICAL CENTER/GHANAWEB.COM/DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN

Social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Flowers were both shot and killed.

Some of the released video has been blurred, but it documents the moments the suspect started shooting.

The video was recorded by hospital police Sgt. Robert Rangel’s bodycam.

Police claimed Hernandez had pistol-whipped his girlfriend, who had given birth at the hospital the day before this attack.

“Throw that gun outside, partner. Come on, work with me,” Rangel said.

Rangel fired one shot, hitting Hernandez. For the next 15 minutes, he tried to get Hernandez to surrender.

“Come out, over here. Please come out. Come outside,” Rangel said. “OK, listen, we can work this out. All I want to do is get the people outside, please,” Rangel said. “Come out with your hands up. Come out the hallway. Hands up.”

“Don’t shoot him, don’t shoot him please!” The last voice heard in that video is believed to be Nestor Hernandez’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

