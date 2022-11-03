Graffiti of alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged threat prompted a secure perimeter at Air Academy High School on Thursday.
The school is located north of Colorado Springs on U.S. Air Force Academy property, but is part of D-20. Earlier in the day, there was a reported threat at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, it isn’t clear if the two incidents are connected. Both were found not credible by investigators.
It isn’t clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone will face charges in the Air Academy High School incident.
The following communication was sent out to parents and guardians:
