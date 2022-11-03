Graffiti of alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged threat prompted a secure perimeter at Air Academy High School on Thursday.

The school is located north of Colorado Springs on U.S. Air Force Academy property, but is part of D-20. Earlier in the day, there was a reported threat at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, it isn’t clear if the two incidents are connected. Both were found not credible by investigators.

It isn’t clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone will face charges in the Air Academy High School incident.

The following communication was sent out to parents and guardians:

Air Academy High School Community, This afternoon, shortly after 12:30 p.m., school leadership received reports and information from students who saw graffiti in school bathrooms of threats of violence, specifically a bomb attack, against our school. We immediately contacted Academy District 20 Security, Security Forces and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department. The campus was put in a secure perimeter while an investigation and full sweep of our campus was conducted. Ultimately our building was cleared, and the threat deemed non-credible. It is back to business as usual at Air Academy High School. We would like to applaud our students for their swift action for coming forward to “say something when seeing something.” Thank you for your support and patience during this situation,

