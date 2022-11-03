Feds announce nationwide ‘takedown’ of catalytic converter theft ring

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - A total of 21 people were charged in five different states this week tied to what federal authorities are describing as a “takedown” of leaders who allegedly ran a catalytic converter theft operation.

According to a news release issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), multiple law enforcement agencies including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), executed 32 search warrants on Tuesday. The search warrants reportedly led to the seizure of assets worth millions of dollars to include homes, bank accounts, cash and luxury vehicles.

“The success of this national takedown highlights the importance and necessity of dynamic law enforcement partnerships that we foster at DHS every single day,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John K. Tien. “This calculated, cooperative whole-of-government approach across multiple states illustrates our commitment to protecting the homeland from those who seek to profit from sophisticated schemes. HSI will continue to focus its efforts on keeping these types of criminal elements off our streets while dismantling the groups behind these and other thefts.”

The release adds criminals target catalytic converters because of the precious metals used in their core. The type of metals thieves are after include palladium, platinum, and rhodium. The black-market price for a catalytic converter can be more than $1,000 each, according to ICE.

Catalytic converter theft has been an issue in Colorado Springs and across Colorado for years. This operation did not include any suspects or seizures in Colorado. This week’s bust included searches and seizures in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The news release from ICE cites court documents stating brothers Tou Sue Vang, 31, and Andrew Vang, 27, and Monica Moua, 51, all of Sacramento, allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento, California where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing. The Vang family allegedly sold approximately $38 million in stolen catalytic converters to DG Auto.

Defendants Navin Khanna, aka Lovin Khanna, 39; Tinu Khanna, aka Gagan Khanna, 35; Daniel Dolan, 44; Chi Mo, aka David Mo, 37; Wright Louis Mosley, 50; and Ishu Lakra, 24, all of New Jersey, operated DG Auto in multiple locations in New Jersey. They knowingly purchased stolen catalytic converters and extracted the precious metal powders to sell to a metal refinery, according to the court documents. DG Auto sold the precious metal powders it processed from California and elsewhere to a metal refinery for over $545 million, the release adds.

In a second case, ICE cites court documents stating other defendants bought stolen catalytic converters from thieves on the street, then re-sold and shipped them to DG Auto in New Jersey for processing. Over the course of the conspiracy, defendant Tyler James Curtis received over $13 million in wired funds from DG Auto for the shipment of catalytic converters and received over $500,000 from Capital Cores for catalytic converters. Defendant Adam G. Sharkey received over $45 million in wired funds from DG Auto, investigators believe. And defendant Martynas Macerauskas received over $6 million in payments from DG Auto for catalytic converters. In all these incidents, most of the catalytic converters sold to DG Auto were stolen, and DG Auto knew or should have known that when they paid for them.

The 13 defendants in the second case are Navin Khanna, 39, of Holmdel, New Jersey; Adam Sharkey, 26, of West Islip, New York; Robert Gary Sharkey, 57, of Babylon, New York; Tyler James Curtis, 26, of Wagoner, Oklahoma; Benjamin Robert Mansour, 24, of Bixby, Oklahoma; Reiss Nicole Biby, 24, of Wagoner, Oklahoma; Martynas Macerauskas, 28, of Leila Lake, Texas; Kristina McKay Macerauskas, 21, of Leila Lake, Texas; Parker Star Weavel, 25, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Shane Allen Minnick, 26, of Haskell, Oklahoma; Ryan David LaRue 29, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; Brian Pate Thomas, 25, of Choteau, Oklahoma; and Michael Anthony Rhoden, 26, of Keifer, Oklahoma.

