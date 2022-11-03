Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections

Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Two crashes occurred at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue over Halloween weekend, one of which was fatal.

City officials said the intersection is one of several in the city they’ve identified as needing improvement based on crash data over time.

Officials told 11 News that the intersection saw 63 crashes total between 2016 and 2020, the most recent numbers available. They added that they compare these numbers with “a similar type of intersection with similar types of traffic volumes” to determine what intersections need improvements in order to increase driver safety.

At Union and Platte specifically, city traffic officials said they plan to add red turn arrows to reduce what they said is a “higher than expected” number of left turn crashes.

“You can only make that turn when you have the green arrow, when there’s no traffic approaching,” City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie explained, “so when there’s a red arrow you wait for the next arrow to come up, and that’s a great way to reduce that left turn crash in front of oncoming traffic.”

