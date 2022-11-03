Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness.

For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.

“On Tuesday afternoon, flight crews noticed a body in steep and rugged terrain on the south side of Red Canyon in a very remote location,” the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Red Canyon is adjacent to Black Canyon.

The land was too rough for search and recovery teams to access on their own. A helicopter dropped a group in the next morning, which was then able to hike the rest of the way to reach the body. The deceased will not be formally identified until an autopsy is completed, but officials say it’s likely to be the missing hunter.

“As an avid outdoor community, this type of incident affects us all,” said Commander Ty Cox with the sheriff’s office. “We would like to express our condolences to the Prochnow family and community. On behalf of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, we are grateful to our partners for their assistance with this search and recovery effort—this recovery would not have been possible without the additional resources and volunteers.”

The sheriff’s office says more 75 people took part in the operation.

Foul play is not suspected.

