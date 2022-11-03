Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man

Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT
In September of this year the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a report that said the officers involved were justified in using lethal force. Now, body camera video show the tense moments leading up to the shooting.

According to the report the officers were responding to a burglary call when Pantoja ran towards them with a knife. The report says one officer tried to use his taser, which failed to deploy. After repeatedly telling Pantoja to drop the knife, one of the officers fired at him. Pantoja died at the scene.

The information in the report appears to align closely with the body camera footage, but friends and family I’ve spoken with tell me they still struggle to believe that Pantoja would do something like this.

One attorney has filed a tort claim against the city (which could eventually become a wrongful death lawsuit) on behalf on Patoja’s children. He tells me that Michael battled through a tough childhood and became a contributor to the community. Michael owned a local tattoo shop and, according to friends and family was in the process of purchasing an auto body shop.

Methamphetamine was discovered in Patoja’s blood during his autopsy.

