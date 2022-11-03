Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more products may be affected.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Van through fence in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills
Crash involving motorcyclist 11/1/22.
Woman suspected of 2 hit-and-run crashes in Colorado Springs

Latest News

North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats
Luis "Lucky" Molina
Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina
John Kirby, right, of the National Security Council, confirms that the U.S. believes North...
US is accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons, White House confirms
Herd Street scene in December 2021.
Body camera video shows the moments before officers shoot a Colorado Springs man
the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy.
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter