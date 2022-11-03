19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck

Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body was found in the back of his truck.(Macomb County, Michigan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) - Michigan authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after police found a woman’s body in the back of his truck.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened on Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said Stephen Freeman was driving a truck near Detroit when he hit a tractor-trailer and took off from the scene.

According to police, they eventually found Freeman and the truck but they also located the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing, and Freeman is facing charges that include receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both are 5-year felonies.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

