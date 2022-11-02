WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Dr. near Tomah Dr. shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. The video will be added to this article soon.

KKTV 11 News Chief Photographer Mike Petkash arrived at the crash scene and noted that it appeared a tree behind the fence on a hill may have kept the van from going into the parking lot shared by several businesses, or it may have even kept the van from hitting a building.

The person who chased the van was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. It isn’t clear if that person will be cited or charged with anything.

