Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Secretary of State says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800 thousand Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s Secretary of State says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms.

“It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a lot of different factors that affect turn out, and we are fully expecting a great election,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Griswold’s is a democratic candidate running for re-election. Opposing her is republican Pam Anderson, as well as four other candidates from non-major parties.

Griswold says there could be various reasons why voter turnout is behind 2018′s numbers.

“Sometimes the ballot just happens to be really long and so voters take a longer time,” she said Wednesday. Depending on where you are in Colorado, there are multiple propositions on the midterm ballots in addition to the political offices.

To name a few, many voters in the Colorado Springs area will decide on whether or not to extend and existing tax for road improvements, to allow or shoot down recreational marijuana sales in city limits, and whether or not to approve an affordable housing measure.

The latest ballot counts include ballots turned in through midnight Tuesday. Monday saw the biggest daily ballot count with more than 200 thousand ballots being tallied that day alone. Griswold says, that’s likely a result of people dropping off their ballots over the weekend.

“Colorado is composed approximately of one third unaffiliated voters, one third Democratic voters, and one third Republican voters,” Griswold said. The ballots returned as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday reflect nearly exactly that: 39% returned are registered unaffiliated, nearly 33% returned are registered Democrats, and 29% returned are registered Republicans. Less than 1% combined makes up registered voters with The Green Party and The American Costitution Party.

Purple represents unaffiliated voters. Blue represents democratic voters. Red represents republican voters. (Colorado Secretary of State office)

