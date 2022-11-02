Santa is coming to Colorado Springs at Bass Pro Shops

Santa Claus file photo.
Santa Claus file photo.(Bass Pro Shops)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs will once again host the big man himself, Santa Claus!

The “Santa’s Wonderland” experience starts Nov. 5 and will run through Dec. 24. Santa’s arrival is happening this Saturday at 13012 Bass Pro Dr. on the north side of Colorado Springs near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard. The arrival event on Saturday includes a tailgate event with free games, activities and giveaways with Santa’s grand entrance scheduled for 5 p.m.

Photo sessions start on Nov. 6. Click here to make reservations.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

