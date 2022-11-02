Sand Creek High School to host parent discussion on Fentanyl

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49′s Sand Creek High School is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs at a parents discussion Wednesday night at 6 PM.

Lauren Stuart, Sand Creek Zone Community Liaison, said they need to be proactive to protect their students from these drugs.

“Well, I think the statistics in the county are very high. I mean you see on the news fentanyl overdoses all the time,” said Stuart.

According to the El Paso coroner, fentanyl accounted for 99 accidental deaths in 2021.

“It’s a county-wide problem and there are schools that are close to ours that have had issues and we have similar demographics, and we just want to get ahead of it and make sure our kids know that it’s dangerous,” explained Stuart.

The District 49 nursing department and Resource Officer will lead Wednesday’s discussion on what fentanyl looks like, what an overdose could look like, what schools carry Narcan, and who is trained to authorize it.

Stuart said the the school district has worked with staff and students about the dangers of the deadly drug and now they want to involve parents.

“We want parents to be a part of this. We don’t want it to be like school and parents and community. We want everyone to come together. This is such a big issue in the county, and we just want to make sure our students are safe,” explained Stuart.

