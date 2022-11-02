Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight.

Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police are not saying whether they believe the crimes are connected, but all of the robberies have involved at least three suspects.

The first robbery was reported at 1:17 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Mt View Lane and Weber Street. Police tell 11 News three armed men went into the store and got away with undisclosed items.

About 45 minutes later, at least three suspects went to a Circle K on Barnes Road, but according to police were unable to get into the store.

Just after 3 a.m., three suspects held up a 7-Eleven at Murray and Platte. Police say the suspects were armed and helped themselves to both cash and merchandise.

At 5:17 a.m., exactly four hours after the first overnight robbery was reported, police three suspects carrying guns went into a Circle K on Arlington Drive and stole cash and merchandise.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies. Police did not have suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information on one or more of the above crimes is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-64-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

