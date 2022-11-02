Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was allegedly found passed out near a convenience store with more than 100 fentanyl pills overnight.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven off West Colorado and 15th Street at 1:15 Wednesday morning, where a man was sleeping behind the wheel of a parked car.

“Officers were able to wake the male, and while doing so they observed several items of drug paraphernalia in plain view inside of the vehicle,” a CSPD lieutenant wrote on the police blotter.

After going through the vehicle, police say they found fentanyl pills, more than an ounce of meth, a loaded handgun, several hundred dollars in cash, and other assorted drug-related items.

Police say a quick check of his background showed the man having a lengthy criminal history with numerous prior felony convictions. He was arrested again Wednesday morning and taken to the El Paso County jail. He has been identified as Kyle Biereichel.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Off-duty deputy makes arrest in Pueblo, a complaint filed days later.
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night

Latest News

Mild and Breezy Wednesday
Still mild Wednesday
One student says her teacher blocked the door with a chair
Vista Ridge High School student charged after bringing gun on campus and running from authorities, police say
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
Family Dollar store in Colorado Springs.
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday