Police: Man found sleeping outside Old Colorado City gas station with 100+ fentanyl pills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was allegedly found passed out near a convenience store with more than 100 fentanyl pills overnight.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven off West Colorado and 15th Street at 1:15 Wednesday morning, where a man was sleeping behind the wheel of a parked car.

“Officers were able to wake the male, and while doing so they observed several items of drug paraphernalia in plain view inside of the vehicle,” a CSPD lieutenant wrote on the police blotter.

After going through the vehicle, police say they found fentanyl pills, more than an ounce of meth, a loaded handgun, several hundred dollars in cash, and other assorted drug-related items.

Police say a quick check of his background showed the man having a lengthy criminal history with numerous prior felony convictions. He was arrested again Wednesday morning and taken to the El Paso County jail. He has been identified as Kyle Biereichel.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.