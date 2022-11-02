Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Off-duty deputy makes arrest in Pueblo, a complaint filed days later.
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night

Latest News

An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
The Diamond Shamrock on Arlington Drive, which was one of four robbed on the morning of Nov. 2,...
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say