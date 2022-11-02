Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier Airlines is discontinuing service at the Colorado Springs Airport on Friday.

11 News spoke with airport officials, who report Frontier Airlines makes up about 5% of service, with flights only to Phoenix and Las Vegas. This announcement originally came back in early September.

“The airlines make those decisions. We are not always clued in onto what that means or what decisions they are making. The industry has had a lot of change since covid, so there’s been fuel issues, pilot shortages, staffing issues, so it could be a lot of different thing,” said Senior Public Communications Specialist Dana Schield.

Nonstop service to Phoenix and Las Vegas from Colorado Springs is still available through Southwest Airlines.

Back in September, Frontier Airlines gave 11 News this statement:

“We periodically review and update our routes based on demand, seasonality, and other factors. We continue to offer service to a wide range of destinations throughout the U.S. and internationally from Denver. We value our partnership with Colorado Springs Municipal Airport and will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future.”

Airport officials don’t expect major impacts to travelers due to this change. Frontier’s last day of service in Colorado Springs is Friday, November 4th.

“Our air service team just met with a good amount of carriers as soon as a couple weeks ago, so that’s something that’s always continuous... That is important to note that even with the changes in service, COS is constantly working with carriers to help expand our service,” said Schield.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.