Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case.

According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington St. on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made in the cold case. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Luis "Lucky" Molina On November 2, 2018, at approximately 9:00 AM, CSPD officers were... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.