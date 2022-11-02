Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina

Luis "Lucky" Molina
Luis "Lucky" Molina(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case.

According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington St. on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made in the cold case. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Luis "Lucky" Molina On November 2, 2018, at approximately 9:00 AM, CSPD officers were...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
Off-duty deputy makes arrest in Pueblo, a complaint filed days later.
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian dies following crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Crash involving motorcyclist 11/1/22.
Woman suspected of 2 hit-and-run crashes in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian dies following crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Santa Claus file photo.
Santa is coming to Colorado Springs at Bass Pro Shops
The suspects in the Old Stage Road homicide case.
4 in custody in connection with homicide victim found on Old Stage Road