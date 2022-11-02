Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs city council member is battling cancer.

According to a news release sent out by Public Communications Special for the council, Alex Ryden, Stephannie Fortune made the announcement publicly on Wednesday.

“Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “Kent and I learned in recent months that I have leukemia, and the cure is treatment and a bone marrow transplant, a very intensive process. The outpouring of support has been incredible, and truly is what sustains us along with our strong faith. I came to City Council full of excitement, with a drive to serve, and my love for the city and its people as my foundation. I discovered a rich environment to work with the constituents of District 3 and to have a strong voice together, influencing outcomes. It will be an experience I will always treasure.”

According to the news release, Fortune plans to complete her term but will no seek re-election as she focuses on her health.

“Councilmember Fortune is a dedicated public servant who serves our community with grace, dignity and enthusiasm for Colorado Springs and the people who call it home,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephannie and her family as she continues to work through this challenging time. We are grateful for her determination to continue and appreciate her transparency and commitment to keeping us and the community apprised of her condition.”

