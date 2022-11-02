4 in custody in connection with homicide victim found on Old Stage Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies say they have captured all of the suspects involved in the murder of an El Paso County man over the summer.

On June 10, a passerby spotted the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe about 4 miles up Old Stage Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed a few days later that Hernandez-Uribe was the victim of a homicide.

In early October, detectives arrested 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and first-degree burglary. Three suspects, however, still remained at large.

“Since then, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and other law enforcement partners in the Denver-metro area, located and arrested the three remaining suspects in this case in the Denver-metro area,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Those suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Isidrio Sarabia-Gonzalez, 34-year-old Braulio Barron-Rubio, and 28-year-old Yessica Cortes-Barcenas. All are being held in Denver-area facilities until they can extradited back to El Paso County.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank their law enforcement partners for their invaluable assistance in capturing these suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

