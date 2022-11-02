4 in custody in connection with homicide victim found on Old Stage Road

The suspects in the Old Stage Road homicide case.
The suspects in the Old Stage Road homicide case.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies say they have captured all of the suspects involved in the murder of an El Paso County man over the summer.

On June 10, a passerby spotted the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe about 4 miles up Old Stage Road. The sheriff’s office confirmed a few days later that Hernandez-Uribe was the victim of a homicide.

In early October, detectives arrested 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and first-degree burglary. Three suspects, however, still remained at large.

“Since then, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and other law enforcement partners in the Denver-metro area, located and arrested the three remaining suspects in this case in the Denver-metro area,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Those suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Isidrio Sarabia-Gonzalez, 34-year-old Braulio Barron-Rubio, and 28-year-old Yessica Cortes-Barcenas. All are being held in Denver-area facilities until they can extradited back to El Paso County.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank their law enforcement partners for their invaluable assistance in capturing these suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Vista Ridge High School, Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
Off-duty deputy makes arrest in Pueblo, a complaint filed days later.
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night

Latest News

Crash involving motorcyclist 11/1/22.
Woman suspected of 2 hit-and-run crashes in Colorado Springs
The Diamond Shamrock on Arlington Drive, which was one of four robbed on the morning of Nov. 2,...
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
Dog walk Nov. 2
WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast
Changes by Thursday and Friday
Mild and breezy Wednesday