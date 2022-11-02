2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.

It isn’t clear if the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

