2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday.
The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
It isn’t clear if the two robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.
