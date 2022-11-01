Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday.

At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.

KKTV 11 News has a call into Colorado Springs Utilities for more information on this break. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. Click here for a live traffic map.

